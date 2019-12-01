A tax collector from Hopkinsville named S.E. Everett was sent to Bowling Green in late November 1917 to receive a specialized treatment following a dog bite that caused him to contract rabies.
The Pasteur treatment was a relatively new one and involved the patient receiving a series of inoculations administered to stimulate the production of antibodies to fight the virus. After a person is administered these inoculations, the symptoms of the virus cease completely. Everett’s body responded positively to the treatment and he was expected to make a full recovery.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
