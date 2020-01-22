An out-of-state paper reported on a 1919 Bowling Green court case involving a woman who had a notorious temper. During a dispute with her husband, she hit him in the head with a cast-iron skillet.
At her trial, the jury found her guilty, but her husband made a plea to the court to allow her to go home to say goodbye to their distraught children. Moved by the man’s tearful plea, the jury reversed its verdict and allowed the woman to go home.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
