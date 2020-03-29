On March 28, 1911, the Bowling Green newspaper reported the tragic deaths of two of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Perry’s daughters from measles: first, 6-year-old Violet at 8:30, and then eight hours later her 2-year-old sister Hazel Mary. Another daughter was critically ill.
The malady was prevalent in Kentucky, which led the country in measles deaths with 455 fatalities in that year alone.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
