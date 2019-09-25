Edwin P. Morrow served as the 40th governor of Kentucky from 1919 to 1923 and was the only Republican elected governor between 1907 and 1927.
He visited Bowling Green on Sept. 7, 1915, appearing at the Opera House before a large crowd. He later spoke at Beech Bend Park. He asked the voters for a “ballot of rebuke” opining the failures of incumbent Democrats. In later life, he actively supported the organization Watchmen of the Republic. This was an association devoted to the eradication of prejudice and the promotion of tolerance.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.