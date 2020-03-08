An article in the March 8, 1899, edition of the Ohio County News reported that “Judge John B. Grider, as attorney for L.A. Jenkins, guardian of Effie Cherry, eight years of age, has brought suit to the Warren circuit court for a three hundred acre tract of Warren County land.”
The land was left to Effie’s mother, Mary, by Effie’s grandfather, A.A. Cherry. Sadly, Mary, who was unmarried, died in childbirth, and Effie was sent away to avoid scandal. A.A. Cherry died a few weeks after Mary in 1891. It’s unclear if he knew about Effie, but the property was divided and sold after his death.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.