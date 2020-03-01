On Feb. 23, 1881, at Johnson’s Saloon at the corner of State Street and Park Row in Bowling Green, Fayette Loving killed bartender Frank Grubbs over a disputed bill.
Loving, a 23-year-old grocer from a wealthy local family, was arrested in St. Louis about six weeks later and bail was set at $5,000. In October 1882 he was tried, convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. However, his conviction was overturned, and a second trial resulted in a two-year sentence. In April 1885, he was pardoned by Gov. J. Proctor Knott.
– "Way Back When in Warren County" is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News.
