The disease of polio was, at one time, every parent’s nightmare, paralyzing more than 1,000 children worldwide each day at its height. Every fever brought fear and it touched Bowling Green, as it did every place. On Aug. 13, 1935, the Alvaton School was ordered closed by officials after the discovery of a case.
The disease still brings to mind closed swimming pools, March of Dimes canisters, Franklin Roosevelt and Warm Springs, childhood friends who wore long leg braces and Drs. Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.