On Aug. 18, 1962, Bowling Green’s post office announced in the Daily News that it was moving two and a half blocks from its current location at Main and Center streets to a brand new building on 11th Street within the week.
The new location boasted 12 customer parking spaces on the College Street side and 30 parking spots for postal employees and a dozen postal trucks on the Center Street side. “Blacktopping of the area is nearly completed,” the announcement noted.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.