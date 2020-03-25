On March 24, 1900, the Rev. W.T. Ferguson, the 63-year-old minister of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and father of four, was reported as “developing into a first class blacksmith.”
He joined E.L. Zigler at his shop on State Street in Bowling Green, where they made a wagon axle together. When asked, Ferguson said he enjoyed it very much and felt it “was the sort of violent exercise he needed.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
