The Owensboro Messenger published an article Aug. 24, 1922, about Dr. Charles H. Richards’ belief that Kentucky was not taking advantage of the vast amount of quality stone available to be quarried.
In Warren County, a strata of rock, probably dolomite, was discovered in a limestone quarry that Dr. Richards felt could be substituted for the more expensive granite that was being shipped to Kentucky from Vermont and New Hampshire. Apparently, the local limestone dealers were not prepared to deal with the high demand for stone.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.