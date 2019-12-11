The Louisville Courier Journal published an article Dec. 11, 1949, about the planned creation of Shanty Hollow Lake. A dam was built on Clay Lick Creek, not far from Honaker’s Ferry on the Green River, in order to create this man-made lake, a popular fishing hole north of Bowling Green near the Butler/Edmonson County line.
Originally planned as a 200-acre fishing lake, today its 135 acres contain a wide variety of fish, including largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish and black and white crappie.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
