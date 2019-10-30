A story in The Courier Journal in 1906 reported that a popular distillery in Warren County had been sold Oct. 30.
Lickskillet Distillery was the only place outside Bowling Green where whiskey by the quart was sold. The community surrounding the distillery considered it a major nuisance and gathered enough money to buy the business from its owner outright. The distillery was to then be sold, at a public sale, with the stipulation that the business be moved outside of Warren County.
– "Way Back When in Warren County" is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News.
