News reached Bowling Green, as it did the world, that Oct. 8, 1918, Sgt. Alvin C. York single-handedly took out a German machine-gun battalion, killing more than a dozen soldiers and capturing 132 more men.
Twenty-four years later, he appeared before an overflow crowd in Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green, still fighting for our war efforts by asking Kentuckians to buy bonds.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
