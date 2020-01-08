On Jan. 11, 1911, Rep. Robert Y. Thomas secured the amendment that would allow federal court to be held in Bowling Green. Before this, federal court for Butler, Logan and Todd counties had been held in Owensboro in Daviess County.
Construction of the post office building on East Main Avenue began in 1911 as well. It would later become the building where federal court is held in Bowling Green. In 1994, the building was named after William H. Natcher, Kentucky’s 2nd District congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1953 until his death in 1994.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
