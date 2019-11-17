An article in the Nov. 20, 1847, Clarksville Jeffersonian newspaper announced that the owners of the telegraph lines in Louisville would start erecting towers and lines on the Morse’s system that would connect “Louisville to Bardstown; Glasgow, connecting with the main Southern line, to Bowling Green.”
The line would also connect Bowling Green to Mammoth Cave, Nashville and Clarksville, Tenn. The telegraph was the quickest way to send information until the telephone took over that service in the early 1900s.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
