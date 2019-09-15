The Warren County License Book 1832-1879 lists a $10 circus license paid by S.P. Stickney on Sept. 14, 1846, in Bowling Green.
Tickets were 50 cents (25 cents for children). Newspaper ads describe more than 100 men and horses performing tricks and dramatic scenes, a brass band, an India Rubber man (contortionist), a dog act, a strong man, a clown and sometimes a minstrel show.
Stickney and his family, particularly his daughters, played throughout the southern U.S. Circus acts at the time traveled by horse and wagon, not trains, and had only one ring.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
