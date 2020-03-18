According to a March 19, 1903, Louisville Courier Journal article, an argument between two men, who were “among the best known and most prominent men in the city,” resulted in a “street fight.”
The altercation started when the two couldn’t settle an argument on compulsory vaccinations. The fight was described as “furious” and many people came out into the street to watch. The fight was said to have ignited a great deal of gossip, both pro and con, about a new law on compulsory vaccinations.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.