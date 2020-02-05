The Feb. 4, 1900, edition of the Courier Journal newspaper told of great sorrow among men of all political parties in Bowling Green. They stood in the streets with their heads bowed after hearing of the passing of Kentucky Gov. William Goebel.
Goebel, the 34th governor of Kentucky, served four days after being sworn in on his deathbed. He was mortally wounded Jan. 30, 1900, as he walked with two bodyguards to the Old Capitol Building. The assassin of Goebel has never been positively identified. No other U.S. governor has been assassinated while in office.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
