On March 14, 1966, the Courier Journal reported that three Warren County school board members faced ouster for the second time by the State Board of Education.
The state alleged an overcrowded system with “fire, health and safety hazards” in a dispute that began around 1951. The article said Bristow High School, with 134 students, included a 1929-vintage building with outside toilets. A grand jury said it did “not see how the deplorable conditions that exist in Warren County will ever be improved” without state intervention.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.