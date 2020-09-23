A Scottsville man was killed instantly in a car crash Sept. 22, 1920, and the car’s driver charged with manslaughter and unlawfully bringing liquor into prohibition territory.
The car apparently went over a 5-foot embankment and overturned, pinning the men under it. Two men passing the wreck heard cries for help and stopped to render aid. The passers-by notified Squire Richard Buckner of Woodburn, who “at once summoned a jury and an inquest was held at midnight at the scene of the accident.” Warrants issued the next day charged Dick Graham of Bowling Green with the liquor offense and involuntary manslaughter.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
