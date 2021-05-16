An article in the May 13, 1930, issue of the Daily News reported that a local jewelry store had a very special tradition for each year’s graduating classes.
The name of every student at any high school in the county was placed onto the face of a clock. The clock was then wound and placed into the window of the Hartig & Binzel shop in the Turpin Building on State Street. When the clock stopped, the names it stopped on received special prizes, including Bulova watches, rings and a pen/pencil set.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
