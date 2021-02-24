On Feb. 22, 1921, the Daily News reported Circuit Court Judge John McKenzie Moss strongly charged the grand jury to examine “the disregard for the law” in the community, specifically gaming, carrying concealed deadly weapons, fraud, reckless driving, bootlegging, disturbing public assemblies and failing to license dogs.
He’d been reported doing this before, on Feb. 23, 1915, when he particularly pointed to the burning of a Barren River foot bridge, vandalism accompanied by a letter threatening another judge. He admonished the grand jury to “be guided by sound discretion and judgment” and “not be influenced by outside matters.”
