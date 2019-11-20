November brings to mind politics and a reminder that politics has always been a messy business.
Kentucky native Abraham Lincoln lost his home state’s support in the presidential election of November 1860, failing to win even 1 percent of the vote. Even the county of his birth did not support him. In the Louisville Daily Courier of that year, the Republican Party's Lincoln had been called – among other not-so-nice names – a fanatic.
The Constitutional Union Party's John Bell took Kentucky with almost 67,000 votes, while Lincoln garnered only 1,364. Another Kentuckian, Southern Democratic Party candidate John C. Breckinridge, fared much better with 36.35 percent.
Lincoln, of course, won the presidency despite his unpopularity in Kentucky.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
