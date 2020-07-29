Under a front-page headline “15,000 see Klan revue, hear speech” in the July 30, 1925, Park City Daily News, an article described the “royal welcome” from members of “Chapter K.K.K. No. 5” to Klansmen “assembled for the big state meeting” at the fairgrounds.
The program opened with a concert by the Bowling Green Klan band followed by a speech by the third-ranking officer of the national organization. A baby whose parents were members of the Klan was dedicated to the service of the organization, and members of the local and state organization marched through the city: “The hooded figures, marching silently … with arms crossed, made an impressive sight.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
