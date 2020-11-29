An article in the Nov. 28, 1916, Interior Journal titled “Here’s the Hog” shows this image of a hog that had been cured of cholera!
The hog, which belonged to Mr. Skiles Ewing of Bowling Green, was given a concoction called the Bourbon Hog Cholera Remedy, which cured him of his maladies.
He was almost dead before his bourbon treatment, but after the treatment’s course, he was cured: he only lost his ears and tail! Ewing said he’d give a testimonial and that other testimonials were available upon request.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
