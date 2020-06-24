The Bowling Green Daily News reported that on June 26, 1968, the Save Our School Committee of Smiths Grove asked its lawyers, Ray B. White and Leland Logan, to file a lawsuit to stop the consolidation of North Warren High School with the new Warren East High School.
The lawsuit claimed the moving of students from North Warren High School to Warren East High School, and closing North Warren High School, will “have an adverse effect upon the community of Smiths Grove, and the transportation requirements will be onerous and burdensome.” Their case failed, and North Warren High School closed in the spring of 1969.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
