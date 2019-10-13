On Oct. 13, 1866, brothers Peter and James White successfully sued Rebecca Still for possession of property they inherited from their grandfather James Johnson and which Still was occupying.
The case hinged on whether Johnson, an African American, had been free when he owned the property a mile and a half from Bowling Green. Five witnesses, two deeds and Johnson’s will were produced, proving his freedom and his lawful acquisition of the property, as well as the rights of inheritance for the two brothers.
Account taken from “The Freedmen’s Bureau of Warren County, KY 1866-1868” by Sandra K. Gorin.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.