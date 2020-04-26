On April 23, 1898, 18-year-old Leander McCutcheon, an African American accused of assaulting two white girls near Elkton, was moved to the Bowling Green jail to save him from being hanged.
Originally arrested in Elkton, he was subsequently moved to Russellville after a lynch mob formed.
Logan County Sheriff Marsh Neely, hearing that the posse was prepared to follow him there, moved McCutcheon overnight to Bowling Green. McCutcheon repeatedly asserted his innocence, but on Dec. 9, 1898, the Elkton court tried, convicted and sentenced him within 30 minutes to 10 years in prison.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
