Members of the Kentucky General Assembly visited Bowling Green so legislators could tour Western Kentucky State Teachers College, according to a March 10, 1930, article in the Daily News.
Western’s president, Dr. H.H. Cherry, invited the legislators to visit after the General Assembly appropriated $250,000 for buildings at the college. The money was earmarked for a “magnificent new gymnasium.” The appropriation is worth $3.9 million in today’s dollars.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
