On June 15, 1921, a bolt of lightning struck the two-story frame residence of Stallard Springs farmer Mr. M.D. Hall, who lived on the Dixie Highway about a mile west of Bowling Green.
The house was damaged on two sides and a hole was blasted through the plastering in a pantry 10 feet from where Clyde Hall, his wife, was standing. Mrs. Hall was uninjured and did not even feel the shock, but a cat and two hens were killed by the strike.
