On Aug. 2, 1922, the Daily News reported that an early morning electrical storm passed through the area, causing a great deal of damage.
Lightning storm causes damage throughout county
Most Popular
Articles
- Lost River Cave looks for answers as suds issue worsens
- WKU Regents decline to dismiss professor
- Bowling Green native slated for Space Force chief
- Deborah 'Debbie' Stice
- BGPD: Woman attacked with hammer, ex-boyfriend arrested
- Charles Frederick 'Fred' Tate
- Lawsuit filed in BG takes aim at Facebook, Instagram
- Janice Carolyn Miller
- Ellen Quick Hayden
- City to partner with WKU to pinpoint suds origin
Images
Videos
- AP News Summary at 9:13 a.m. EDT
- Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
- Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
- Atlantic City's Joe Lupo to run Mirage casino for Hard Rock
- Linarc Launches All-in-One Cloud-Based Construction Project Management Software to Foster Collaboration and Efficiency for Mid to Large Scale Projects
POLITICAL NEWS
- New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry craters
- Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse
- Senate set to vote to ratify adding Sweden, Finland to NATO
- EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
- Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Daily News Hosted Events
The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now.
Featured Businesses
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Daily News Hosted Events
The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now.