The Daily News reported May 1, 1922, that Bowling Green was returning to a pre-war economy more quickly than any other city in the state.
The United States was in a recession before World War I started in 1914. The country experienced an economic boom when Europeans started buying American goods for the war, and then the U.S. joined in the war in 1917.
After WWI, America’s economy slipped into a recession again. Bowling Green’s economy picked up due to the oil and tobacco business in the area.
A robust strawberry crop helped things get back to normal, too.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.