...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 700 AM to 700 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Weakened trees and tree limbs could be blown down and cause a
few power outages in spots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle on an east west highway. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM EST;
/9 PM CST/ THURSDAY...;
* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph;
expected.;
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.;
* WHEN...From 700 AM to 1000 PM EST Thursday.;
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.;
Weakened trees and tree limbs could be blown down and cause a;
few power outages in spots.;
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;
Use extra caution when driving on Thursday, especially if;
operating a high profile vehicle on Interstate 64 and 71. Secure;
outdoor objects.
In an article that seems eerily familiar, the Feb. 16, 1931, issue of the Daily News reported that area grade schools and high schools were ordered to close for a period of two weeks. An epidemic of scarlet fever had impacted about 500 students across the city.
Scarlet fever was once a feared malady, causing a number of unpleasant symptoms and, sometimes, death. Health officials also forbade students from gathering; anyone 18 years old or younger was barred from going to “picture shows, church, Sunday school and social gatherings,” which kept them confined to their homes.
