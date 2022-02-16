In an article that seems eerily familiar, the Feb. 16, 1931, issue of the Daily News reported that area grade schools and high schools were ordered to close for a period of two weeks. An epidemic of scarlet fever had impacted about 500 students across the city.

Scarlet fever was once a feared malady, causing a number of unpleasant symptoms and, sometimes, death. Health officials also forbade students from gathering; anyone 18 years old or younger was barred from going to “picture shows, church, Sunday school and social gatherings,” which kept them confined to their homes.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

Recommended for you