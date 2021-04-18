The Daily News reported April 17, 1931, that a local filmmaker’s movie (which was referred to as a “moving picture” in the article) was screened to a Bowling Green audience to rave reviews.
The film called “Bowling Green’s Hero” was described by many of those who had seen it as “one of the most interesting comedies they had ever seen.” Moviegoers from all over flocked to Bowling Green by the hundreds to see it.
Mr. Mousson, the director, produced the movie in a very small amount of time, but his talent, as well as the talent of the actors, was said to be incomparable.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
