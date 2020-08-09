The Daily News reported that on Aug. 8, 1922, police received an unusual phone call.
Local jailer Lem Howell was dispatched to a home on State Street to save a family in peril. The intruders, a swarm of bumble bees, had invaded the porch of a family at 606 State St. and were terrorizing them.
Luckily, Howell came equipped with a “gun” containing a repellant known as “bug dope.” The bees were sent to “where the woodbine twineth.” In other words, the jailer killed them and saved the day.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
