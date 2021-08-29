On Sept. 1, 1928, the Daily News reported that a local man, Melvin Griffith, had been apprehended in connection with the murder of Harold Ruby, a prominent Louisville businessman and former editor of the Courier-Journal.
The man was found with $10 in dimes and quarters in his pockets, which was thought to have been stolen from Ruby. According to reports, Griffith struck Ruby with a blackjack and a weapon belonging to him was used to shoot the victim. The article reports that Griffith admitted to charges of murder and robbery.
