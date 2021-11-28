A man who lived at Nugent and Main Avenue made a very lucky discovery on Nov. 28, 1921, according to the Daily News.
The man’s property was the site of a walled spring. The owner converted the spring into a “flower pit.” While moving plants into the spring house, he discovered he was standing in several feet of oil. A nearby well would connect to the man’s spring, giving him a clear indication that, should he pursue it, he stood to make a small fortune on his discovery.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.