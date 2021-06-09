The June 8, 1931, issue of the Daily News reported that a local restaurant worker was arrested for burglary. The man was charged with breaking into a local hotel and stealing two beds and various dishes.
The case remained unsolved until one of the lost beds appeared in a thrift shop on Main Street. When the owners of the shop were asked where it was acquired, they reported that they had purchased it at the restaurant where the accused was employed (which was, as reported, “small”). A search was conducted of this restaurant and the authorities found the other missing bed.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.