An article in the March 16, 1938, Daily News told about a special opportunity given to local students.
Artwork by six city schoolchildren was sent to New York City to be displayed at Rockefeller Center as part of the “Young America Paints” art exhibition. At the time, the exhibition contained the largest collection of art by schoolchildren that had ever been assembled – more than 1,000 pieces. There were 530 schools represented from 373 American cities.
Though the exhibition was annual, this year was the first to be sponsored by a committee of directors of art from public school systems.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
