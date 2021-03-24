An article in the March 25, 1914, Daily News reported that local businesswoman Mrs. A.H. Taylor was featured in the national Munsey’s Magazine, touted as a prime example of the feminist movement.
Mrs. A.H. Taylor, aka Carrie Burnam Taylor, owned a very successful dressmaking firm, and according to the article was making $50,000 a year. Her business received mail orders from all over the U.S. and was reportedly worth $7 million and successfully competed with companies in Chicago and New York.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
