On Feb. 2, 1951, an ice storm of epic proportions covered the south from Louisiana up into Ohio.
At its heaviest in the area between Memphis and Nashville and up to Lexington, it was the costliest winter on record, causing an estimated $100 million in damage to forest, livestock, crops, fruit trees and homes. It killed 25 people and injured 500 more.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
