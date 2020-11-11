Terry Alan Herzog was arrested for setting off a dynamite stick near the Moose Lodge on Louisville Road.
The 17-year-old freshman at Western State College took police to a warehouse where he had “99 sticks of dynamite, two rolls of fuse, 90 fuse-type blasting caps, three electrical blasting caps, a loaded 25-caliber pistol with a box of ammunition, and a switch-blade knife.”
When a reporter from the Daily News asked Herzog on Nov. 10, 1965, what he planned to do with the dynamite, he said, “Hadn’t had it long enough to plan any use for it.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.