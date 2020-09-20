William Waller of Morganfield was treated in Bowling Green on Sept. 18, 1918, for hydrophobia with the Pasteur Treatment.
Hydrophobia was what rabies was called in 1918, and the Pasteur Treatment was an early method of rabies immunization. Mr. Waller’s sister, Mary Waller, died Sept. 14, 1918, from a cat bite. William was immunized because he had been scratched by the same rabid cat. The treatment worked. William lived on until 1933 when he died at the age of 76.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.