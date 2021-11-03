On Nov. 2, 1921, Thad Lotheridge was arrested after he stabbed Houston Hagan during an argument over proceeds from a soft drink stand they shared at the Warren County Fair.
Released on bond, Lotheridge, a 42-year-old local grocer, disappeared the next day, and was believed to have committed suicide after his wife found a note left in his bedroom and his clothes had been found near the Barren River. His body was recovered from the river Nov. 12.
Hagan, although in serious condition, survived the attack. It was noted that Lotheridge’s behavior had been erratic since World War I.
