The Daily News reported that on the morning of May 18, 1909, Booker Hunt opened his door and found a note accompanied by six hickory switches warning him that if he “raised any more trouble in the neighborhood” or hit his wife again, he would become “acquainted” with the Night Riders.
A week later, Hunt won a lawsuit against John Mosser for assault. However, Mosser was only fined one cent plus court costs. Three years prior, Hunt was assaulted by his wife’s brothers after he unsuccessfully tried to sue their cousin for “alienating his wife’s affections.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
