Local farmer Phillip Graham left his mule team and wagon parked in a Kentucky Street lot and returned to find one mule missing on Dec. 27, 1934.
The mule was discovered at the local Jockey Alley, a swap meet set up on West Main. An unknown Russellville man had exchanged the mule for a $20 check. Three days later, city Judge G.D. Milliken Jr. received a letter with the check from the thief begging for forgiveness.
The man was broke, had spent his boss’ money and couldn’t face going home without it. He regretted it though, writing “I was so hurt to my heart, I refused to try cashing it.”
