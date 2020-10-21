A blurb in the Oct. 31, 1934, Courier-Journal referenced an important event in the history of this area of the state.
A Bowling Green man, Max B. Nahm, was in Washington, D.C., to officiate a ceremony to name Mammoth Cave the 24th national park. The article goes on to say that the Bowling Green man was instrumental in the official designation of Mammoth Cave as a federally protected national park.
The park was officially dedicated in 1941 and, without Nahm’s lobbying, the federal designation might have never happened.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
