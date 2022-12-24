The “Little Devil of Grand Opera” gave a ‘superb’ performance in Gloriana to a ‘capacity audience’ at the Bowling Green Opera House, December 27, 1920. Fritzi Scheff was an internationally known American actress and singer. Born in 1879 to a prima donna of the Imperial Opera in Vienna, Austria, she sang in her first opera at the age of 8, and later performed for Queen Victoria at Covent Garden. Later she switched to musical comedy, performing on stage, movies, and radio, and was best known for singing “Kiss Me Again” written for her by Victor Herbert. She died in 1954 in New York City at the age of 75.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills, generally 10 to 20 below zero tonight. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...through early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin after around 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
