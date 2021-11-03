A mummy named “Fawn Hoof” was found in the Short Cave of the Mammoth Cave complex in 1813 and was displayed at the natural entrance of the cave known as the Rotunda.
Nahum Ward convinced the American Antiquarian Society to procure the remains and put them in a museum. The mummy traveled around the world before being placed at the Smithsonian Museum in 1876.
On Nov. 4, 1927, the Daily News ran an article about the Mammoth Cave National Park Association trying to find the mummy. It is still supposed to be at the Smithsonian Museum but is believed to be disassembled and in a box.
