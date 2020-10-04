On Oct. 1, 1949, the Courier-Journal reported that the individuals responsible for the now-fabled Fairview “Murder Mansion” appeared in court.
The grand jury listened to a wire recording of Harry Kilgore, who admitted to committing the crime, speaking with Melvin Daggit. Daggit was a music professor at Western and was being charged with aiding in the murder of Dr. and Mrs. C.B. Martin. Daggit would go on to be charged for the crime, but the charges were dismissed in 1951, while Kilgore was given a life sentence and was paroled after just 15 years in prison.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
